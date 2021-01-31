Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 944.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $85.20 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.