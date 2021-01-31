PressOne Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. PressOne has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $29,836.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PressOne has traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00902114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.58 or 0.04429422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019580 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

