Primas Market Capitalization Tops $794,821.50 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Primas token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market cap of $794,821.50 and approximately $6.29 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Primas Token Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

