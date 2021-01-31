Primas (PST) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Primas has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $794,821.50 and approximately $6.29 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00390217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000218 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.