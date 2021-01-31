Primecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $7,400.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,946,138 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

