Primecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $7,400.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,946,138 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

