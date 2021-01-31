Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 28.84% of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

