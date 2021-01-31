Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 60,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 128,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,935,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $231.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

