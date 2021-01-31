Privatix (PRIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21,433.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Privatix has a market cap of $68,980.84 and $21,433.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Privatix has traded up 53.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.73 or 0.00887587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.38 or 0.04395494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019887 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

