Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

