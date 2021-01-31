Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Progenity has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Progenity will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter acquired 20,000 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L acquired 4,128,440 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $13,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949. Company insiders own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Progenity during the third quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

