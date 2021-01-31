Project Pai Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $333,859.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Project Pai has a market cap of $13.47 million and $333,859.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00080059 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,726,965,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,272,841 tokens. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

