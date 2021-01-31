Prosper Achieves Market Cap of $5.89 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper token can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00004491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00133064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00267098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037971 BTC.

Prosper Token Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

Prosper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.