Proton Token (PTT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $110,462.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Proton Token has a market cap of $104,901.08 and $110,462.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.10 or 0.00908647 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.61 or 0.04442342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

PTT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.