ProximaX (XPX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.59 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ProximaX has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $126,575.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00048864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00133429 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00277084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00067008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038968 BTC.

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

