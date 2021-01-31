ProxyNode (PRX) Reaches Market Cap of $41,111.71

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 33% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $41,111.71 and approximately $2.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 80.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00312621 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028810 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003498 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.83 or 0.01591036 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 179,587,132 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.