Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $227.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

