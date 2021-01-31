PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. PUBLISH has a market cap of $1.47 million and $82,346.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 241.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH (NEWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

