PUBLISH Price Up 230.3% This Week (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 230.3% higher against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $19,856.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.57 or 0.00881208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.52 or 0.04327764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030089 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.