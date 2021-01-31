PumaPay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $246,325.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. PumaPay has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $246,325.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 94.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.94 or 0.00885520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00050885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.78 or 0.04350339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019736 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00030134 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,076,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

