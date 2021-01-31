Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.43 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $9,901.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00132995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00270330 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038889 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

Pundi X NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

