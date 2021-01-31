Pylon Network Market Capitalization Hits $289,295.06 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $289,295.06 and approximately $125.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001514 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.25 or 0.00902560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.84 or 0.04484183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020908 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031176 BTC.

Pylon Network Token Profile

PYLNT is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,010 tokens. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.