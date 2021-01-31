Pyrk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,888.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Pyrk has a market cap of $196,327.54 and $6,888.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00134464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00276342 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00067992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00038914 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,505,818 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

Buying and Selling Pyrk

Pyrk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

