Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QABSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Qantas Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 4th.

Shares of QABSY stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.81. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

