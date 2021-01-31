Qcash Market Cap Reaches $71.50 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.50 million and $687.03 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00047751 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00133896 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00268462 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00067685 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066922 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038309 BTC.
Qcash Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “
Qcash Token Trading
Qcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
