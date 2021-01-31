Qitmeer Price Tops $0.0205 on Exchanges (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $403,349.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Qitmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00134464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00276342 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00067992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00038914 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 147,127,330 coins. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

