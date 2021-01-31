Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $322.05 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00009804 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $322.05 million and $427.17 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,121,996 coins and its circulating supply is 97,602,576 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

