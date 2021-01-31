QuadrantProtocol Price Tops $0.0191 on Top Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $808,953.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 348.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00067855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00910568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.13 or 0.04349850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020317 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.