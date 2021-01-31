QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,683 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $156.28. 9,502,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,412,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average of $129.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

