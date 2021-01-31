Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Qualys stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.47. The company had a trading volume of 432,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,543. Qualys has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 43,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $3,933,791.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,282,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,356,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 132.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

