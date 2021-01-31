Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $30.05 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Quant token can now be purchased for about $30.05 or 0.00092064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $362.82 million and $9.28 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004431 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003274 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013010 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

