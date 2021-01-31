Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Hits $0.28 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $20.34 million and approximately $80,173.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00055491 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00195171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000239 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009936 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003199 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,177,992 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

