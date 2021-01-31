Quark Price Tops $0.0100 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. Quark has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $354.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,372,108 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

