Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of QTRHF opened at $1.99 on Friday. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $227.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.