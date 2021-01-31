Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.26% of Quest Diagnostics worth $41,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after buying an additional 808,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,659,000 after purchasing an additional 220,845 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 714,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.41.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

