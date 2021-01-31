QunQun (QUN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $253,434.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. QunQun has a market cap of $1.82 million and $253,434.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.93 or 0.00907509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.35 or 0.04518282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020996 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031569 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

