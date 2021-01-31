Qwertycoin Tops One Day Volume of $44,303.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $523,310.63 and $44,303.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

