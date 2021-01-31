Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Short Interest Update

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 707,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $48,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 543.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

