Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Short Interest Update

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 707,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.55.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 543.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Radiant Logistics
Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
