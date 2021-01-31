Ragnarok Reaches Market Cap of $5,444.11 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $5,444.11 and $54.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00132095 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00068288 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00267595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066747 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

