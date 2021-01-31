Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Rally has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $14.07 million and $530,340.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00131969 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00267889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

