RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, RAMP has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $46.03 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133814 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00272474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039798 BTC.

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,826,423 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

