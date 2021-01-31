Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Rapid7 worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $2,641,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 53,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.