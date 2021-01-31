Rapids 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,860.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 71.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $914,846.65 and $3,860.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018216 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

