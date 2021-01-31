Rapidz (RPZX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,076.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $4.31 million and $2,076.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066679 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.57 or 0.00881208 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050875 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005697 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.52 or 0.04327764 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019663 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030089 BTC.
About Rapidz
According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “
Rapidz Token Trading
Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
