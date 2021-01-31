Rari Governance Token Price Tops $2.60 on Top Exchanges (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Rari Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00007967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $20.63 million and $1.69 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00901657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.62 or 0.04387598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00030589 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

RGT is a token. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 9,443,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,946,513 tokens. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital

Rari Governance Token Token Trading

Rari Governance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

