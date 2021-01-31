Rarible (RARI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00012143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00277089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00067830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038973 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

