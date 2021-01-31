Rate3 (RTE) Trading 27.7% Higher This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $528,270.72 and approximately $258,844.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00891379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.37 or 0.04341759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019704 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

