Ratecoin Price Up 37.8% This Week (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $80,475.55 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

