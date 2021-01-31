Raven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,567.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $9,567.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00133610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00275621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038983 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,370,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

