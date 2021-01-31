Ravencoin Trading 45.1% Higher This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $197.68 million and approximately $148.66 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00068306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00134292 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00909479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,031,915,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

